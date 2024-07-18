Trending
TV
July 18, 2024 / 10:45 AM

'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter

By Annie Martin
Patrick Gibson plays a young Dexter Morgan in the new series "Dexter: Original Sin." Photo courtesy of Paramount+ with Showtime
1 of 5 | Patrick Gibson plays a young Dexter Morgan in the new series "Dexter: Original Sin." Photo courtesy of Paramount+ with Showtime

July 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ with Showtime is giving a glimpse of the Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the show Thursday featuring Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan.

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the Showtime series Dexter, which aired from 2006 to 2013. The original series starred Michael C. Hall as Dexter, a vigilante serial killer.

Original Sin takes place in Miami in 1991, 15 years before the beginning of Dexter. The show follows young Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.

The photos introduce Gibson as Dexter, Christian Slater as Dexter's adoptive father, Harry Morgan, and Molly Brown as Dexter's younger sister, Debra Morgan. One image appears to show Dexter mid-kill.

"When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements' radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department," an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson.

Dexter: Original Sin is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips will return as an executive producer.

