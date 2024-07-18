Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 18, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Dan Stevens lands lead role in 'The Terror' Season 3

By Annie Martin
Dan Stevens will star in "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Dan Stevens will star in "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Dan Stevens has landed the lead role in The Terror Season 3, officially titled The Terror: Devil in Silver.

AMC announced Thursday that Stevens, an actor known for playing Matthew Crawley in the Downton Abbey franchise, will star in the upcoming season, which premieres on AMC and AMC+ in 2025.

Advertisement

Deadline said Stevens will also serve as an executive producer.

Devil in Silver is based on the novel by author Victor LaValle, who co-wrote and executive produces the season with Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire). Ridley Scott is also an executive producer.

The season follows Pepper (Stevens), a working-class moving man who finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. There, Pepper must contend with patients, doctors, and "perhaps even the very Devil himself."

"As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls -- but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The Terror is a supernatural horror anthology series. Season 1 was based on the Dan Simmons novel of the same name, while Season 2, The Terror: Infamy, is inspired by the real-life Japanese-American internment camps during World War II.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dexter: Original Sin' photos introduce Patrick Gibson as young Dexter
July 18 (UPI) -- "Dexter: Original Sin," a prequel to "Dexter" starring Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, is coming to Paramount+ with Showtime.
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
TV // 5 hours ago
'Those About to Die' director: Gladiator epic mirrors modern society
NEW YORK, July 18 (UPI) -- Roland Emmerich told UPI the characters depicted in his new gladiator drama, "Those About to Die," aren't so different from modern purveyors and consumers of entertainment.
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
TV // 21 hours ago
'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19
July 17 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the "Frasier" reboot premieres Sept. 19, and Kelsey Grammer's character will be heading back to Seattle.
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
TV // 22 hours ago
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'The Bear' earns record nominations
July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and "The Bear" earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations.
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
TV // 1 day ago
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
July 17 (UPI) -- "City of God: The Fight Rages On," a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian crime film, is coming to Max.
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
July 17 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," the romance period series, has so far scored 98.5 million views with its third season.
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
TV // 1 day ago
Emmy Award nominations: How to watch
July 17 (UPI) -- Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale will announce the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2
NEW YORK, July 17 (UPI) -- Christie Burke told UPI that after a season-long power struggle, her character, Lt. Sharon Garnet, is thrilled to be acknowledged as the main spaceship's captain on Season 2 of The Ark.
Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
TV // 1 day ago
Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
July 16 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito and Kumail Nanjiani have joined the Season 2 cast of Peacock's mystery dramedy, "Poker Face. "
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
July 16 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph's comedy, "Loot," is returning for a third season on Apple TV+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
Famous birthdays for July 18: Wendy Williams, James Brolin
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
HGTV's Christina Hall files for divorce
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement