'Frasier' revival Season 2 premieres Sept. 19

1 of 4 | In Season 2 of "Frasier" reboot, Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane returns to Seattle. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Frasier Crane returns to Seattle in a Season 2 episode of the Frasier reboot, which premieres in September, Paramount+ announced Wednesday. That episode also reintroduces Dan Butler (Bob Briscoe), Edward Hibbert (Gil Chesterton) and Harriet Sansom Harris (Bebe Glazer). Advertisement

Peri Gilpin, who plays Roz Doyle, will guest star throughout the reboot's second season.

"The series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life after he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and -- with hope -- finally fulfill an old dream or two," a Paramount+ press release states.

The revival's first season features Frasier teaching at Boston University. Season 1 was nominated for three Primetime Emmy nominations including Outstanding Production Design for a Half-Hour Narrative Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Multi-Camera Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series.

Season 2 premieres Sept. 19 with two episodes, and additional episodes will drop every Thursday on the streaming platform.

"In my heart, I thought, 'I know we can do this and I know we can do it really well,'" he said in an interview. "And I didn't want to do what some of the other shows had done, sort of come back and be the same show. I thought this all played exactly how it was meant to be."