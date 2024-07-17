Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 17, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Christie Burke: Garnet comes into her own as a leader in 'Ark' Season 2

By Karen Butler
Left to right, Ryan Adams, Richard Fleeshman, Christie Burke and Reece Ritchie star in "The Ark," returning Wednesday for its second season. Photo by Aleksandar Letic/SYFY
1 of 2 | Left to right, Ryan Adams, Richard Fleeshman, Christie Burke and Reece Ritchie star in "The Ark," returning Wednesday for its second season. Photo by Aleksandar Letic/SYFY

NEW YORK, July 17 (UPI) -- Christie Burke says that after a season-long power struggle, her character, Lt. Sharon Garnet, is thrilled to be acknowledged as the main spaceship's captain on Season 2 of The Ark.

"It feels incredible! I think in Season 1, she was trying to prove that she was a leader, and in Season 2, we kind of see someone who finally comes into our own," the 34-year-old Twilight, Maid and Haunting of Bly Manor actress told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"In Season 1, it was a lot of dealing with a lot of disasters and stuff like that, and there's still that in Season 2, but there's also development within relationships that I'm really excited for."

Premiering Wednesday, Season 2 of The Ark follows the inhabitants of spaceships 100 years in the future after the Earth has been destroyed.

Advertisement

Created by Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), the show stars Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Asked if Garnet can now trust Bryce (Fleeshman) and Lane (Ritchie), two of her brilliant colleagues who took turns fighting her for control of the Ark One, Burke said, "I think so. I think so, but maybe not. There are secrets that end up getting revealed that make her second-guess her judgment."

Although the Garnet-Bryce-Lane rivalry is settled, with the men seeming to fully support their captain, the show still will offer tension and mystery for viewers, Devlin and Glassner promised.

"There's plenty of intrigue and surprise in the season. We bring In some new characters who know some deep, dark secrets about our existing characters that kind of throw everything sideways a little bit in the relationships," Devlin said.

"You're going to be surprised. There's a lot of fun come."

After the crew of Ark One reaches its destination and finds it uninhabitable at the end of Season 1, members must figure out how to ration and increase their resources so they can survive long enough to find a new planet to call home, teaming up with their former foes, the inhabitants of the Ark 15, piloted by Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin), in Season 2.

Advertisement

"The good thing about that the way [Season 1] ended is that we're left now, hopefully, maybe, friends with our mortal enemy, and she's our only hope, which leads us down a precarious path," Devlin said.

"That ultimately leads to a great deal of hope because she knows about another planet, and then people are already assembling on the other planet, and so we have somewhere else to go and we have somewhere quite better to go. We just have to get there."

The belief that humanity can and should be saved are major themes of the show, which depicts unlikely heroes tasked with completing a near-impossible mission after their top-ranking leaders, scientists and technicians are killed in a catastrophe at the top of Season 1.

"We really focused on this idea of 'What if you have a group of people who were not yet ready to be leaders, and they all have to be leaders in their own fields? Would they rise to the occasion under the pressure?'" Devlin said of the earlier episodes.

"That was part of the fun of that, of watching the best of mankind in most of the characters and the worst in some others," he added.

Advertisement

"But, in Season 2, these characters have now become who they were meant to become, so now the the fun is watching what they do with that empowerment. I think it's going to surprise a lot of people."

Glassner agreed that the series -- which is about people from different walks of life, thinking outside the box and working together -- is meant to be uplifting.

"it's a story of hope with a lot of surprises because it's never a straight line in our lives."

Burke chimed in: "After everything that the world has been through currently, it's nice to watch a show that you can just kind of feel good after watching it, and also have exciting things [happen].

"There's so much heart in our show, which is why I think it's as good as it is."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
TV // 8 hours ago
Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'
July 16 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito and Kumail Nanjiani have joined the Season 2 cast of Peacock's mystery dramedy, "Poker Face. "
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
TV // 9 hours ago
Maya Rudolph's 'Loot' renewed for Season 3
July 16 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph's comedy, "Loot," is returning for a third season on Apple TV+.
'Citadel: Diana' gets teaser, October release date
TV // 18 hours ago
'Citadel: Diana' gets teaser, October release date
July 16 (UPI) -- "Citadel: Diana" is an Italian series set in the world of Amazon's "Citadel" franchise.
Halle Berry won't star In Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' after all
TV // 20 hours ago
Halle Berry won't star In Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' after all
July 16 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, "All's Fair," because of scheduling conflicts.
No Season 3 for 'Reginald the Vampire' on Syfy, USA
TV // 21 hours ago
No Season 3 for 'Reginald the Vampire' on Syfy, USA
July 16 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, "Reginald the Vampire," will not return to Syfy and USA for a third season.
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
TV // 21 hours ago
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its unscripted culinary and world culture series, "Somebody Feed Phil," for an eighth season.
'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
July 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," a new series in the "Drag Race" franchise, will premiere on Paramount+ in August.
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the Paramount+ with Showtime spy thriller series "The Agency."
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
July 15 (UPI) -- James D'Arcy and 7 others will join Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly in the "NCIS" spinoff "Tony & Ziva" at Paramount+.
'Terminator: Zero' teaser introduces Timothy Olyphant as new Terminator
TV // 1 day ago
'Terminator: Zero' teaser introduces Timothy Olyphant as new Terminator
July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix released its first teaser for the animated series "Terminator: Zero" on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Movie review: 'Twisters' repeats original's mistakes
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour due to Trump shooting joke backlash
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement