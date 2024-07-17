Trending
July 17, 2024 / 10:21 AM

'Bridgerton' Season 3 makes Netflix Most Popular TV List

By Jessica Inman
Nicola Coughlan celebrated the success of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in a recent social media post. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
1 of 5 | Nicola Coughlan celebrated the success of "Bridgerton" Season 3 in a recent social media post. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Bridgerton, the romance period series, has so far scored 98.5 million views with its third season.

The latest chapter in the Netflix historical drama is now in sixth place on the streaming service's Most Popular TV List, which ranks shows based on their performance over 91 days.

Season 3 details the love story between Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and was released in two segments. Part 1 premiered in May and Part 2 was released in June.

Last week alone, the story captured the attention of 2.7 million viewers, winning Season 3 a top spot in the Netflix Global Top 10 list for television, for the ninth consecutive week.

Coughlan celebrated the show's milestone in a recent social media post.

"Our final day of filming Team Polin picture to celebrate very cool news," she wrote. "Bridgerton 3 has become the most-watched show across any single month for the entire year, earning 9.3 billion viewing minutes in June. It's also claimed the most-watched title across all of streaming for the second month in a row. On top of this we've just reached number 6 on Netflix most watched shows of all time. A massive thank you to everyone who has watched and rewatched it's absolutely amazing."

The 37-year-old actress received an outpouring of love in the comments section, with many fans saying Season 3 is their favorite.

Bridgerton is set in 19th-century London, and was inspired by a book series by Julia Quinn.

Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton attend 'Bridgerton' Season 3 premiere

Cast member Nicola Coughlan attends the premiere of Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 at Alice Tully Hall in New York City on May 13, 2024. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

