July 17 (UPI) -- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, Moesha) and Tony Hale (VEEP, Arrested Development) will announce the 2024 Emmy nominations on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Ralph and Hale will read the names from El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Watch the livestream on Youtube or at Emmy.com. Advertisement

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC on Sept. 15.

The Bear, Beef and Succession were the big winners at the 2023 Emmy Awards.