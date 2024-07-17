Trending
July 17, 2024 / 11:14 AM

'City of God' sequel series to premiere Aug. 25 on Max

By Annie Martin

July 17 (UPI) -- The City of God sequel series is coming to Max in August.

Max said in a press release Wednesday that City of God: The Fight Rages On will premiere Aug. 26 on HBO Latino in the United States and stream globally on Max.

The Fight Rages On is a sequel to the 2000 Brazilian film City of God, directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, and starring Alexandre Rodrigues. Both works are based on the Paulo Lins novel.

Rodrigues will star in the new series, with original cast members Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa, Kiko Marques and Edson Oliveira to also return.

Other cast members include Andréia Horta, Marcos Palmeira, Eli Ferreira, Luellem de Castro, Jefferson Brasil, Otávio Linhares, Rafael Lozano, Leandro Daniel and Luiz Bertazzo.

The Fight Rages On opens in the early 2000s, two decades after the events of the film, when the release of a young drug dealer from prison puts Cidade de Deus back into dispute.

"Residents find themselves trapped between drug traffickers, militias and public authorities, but the need to escape this cycle makes the community unite to face the oppressor," an official synopsis reads.

Excerpts from the film will appear in flashbacks "to reconstruct memories and affective recollections of the protagonists."

City of God: The Fight Rages On is an HBO Original series produced by O2 Filmes. Meirelles returns to produce with Andrew Barata Ribeiro, with Cris Abi and Gustavo Gontijo as co-producers.

