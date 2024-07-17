1 of 5 | "The Bear," which stars Jeremy Allen White (pictured), earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category Emmy nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and The Bear earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations.
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Tony Hale (VEEP) announced the Academy's picks for top performances with Academy chair Chris Abrego in Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.
"Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us," Abrego said in a press release. "Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community. This morning's Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV."
The Bear, a top 2023 winner, outperformed 30 Rock's 22 Comedy nominations earned in 2009, setting a new record. The show follows a "beef stand turned fine dining establishment," according to an official synopsis, and the story is up for awards like Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
Shōgun was nominated for 25 awards, including Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
The 76th annual Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 15 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.
The Primetime Emmy Award nominations include:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
