1 of 5 | "The Bear," which stars Jeremy Allen White (pictured), earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category Emmy nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released its list of Primetime Emmy Award nominees on Wednesday, and The Bear earned a record-setting 23 Comedy-category nominations. Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) and Tony Hale (VEEP) announced the Academy's picks for top performances with Academy chair Chris Abrego in Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre. Advertisement

"Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us," Abrego said in a press release. "Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community. This morning's Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV."

The Bear, a top 2023 winner, outperformed 30 Rock's 22 Comedy nominations earned in 2009, setting a new record. The show follows a "beef stand turned fine dining establishment," according to an official synopsis, and the story is up for awards like Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Shōgun was nominated for 25 awards, including Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Advertisement

The 76th annual Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 15 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and air on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Primetime Emmy Award nominations include:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Advertisement

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

See a full list of nominations here.