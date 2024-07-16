Trending
TV
July 16, 2024 / 8:28 AM

No Season 3 for 'Reginald the Vampire' on Syfy, USA

By Karen Butler
Jacob Batalon's "Reginald the Vampire" has been canceled after two seasons on Syfy and USA. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 16 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, Reginald the Vampire, will not return to Syfy and USA for a third season.

Jacob Batalon starred as the title character in the adaptation of Johnny B. Truant's books.

Co-starring Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Mandela Van Peebles, Jeremiah Chechik and Harley Peyton, the show premiered Oct. 5, 2022.

The Season 2 finale aired on July 10.

"Reginald Andres finally got his life together when he was turned into a vampire.  While he doesn't fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like -- he's not chiseled or classically handsome -- Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?) and his co-worker/former girlfriend," the networks said in a synopsis.

"A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself." 

Chucky is also a co-production between the two networks.

No decision has been made yet about whether it will return for a fourth season.

