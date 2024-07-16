Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani join Season 2 of 'Poker Face'

1 of 4 | Katie Holmes will soon be seen in Season 2 of "Poker Face." File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito and Kumail Nanjiani have joined the Season 2 cast of Peacock's mystery dramedy, Poker Face. "just when you thought the series couldn't get better," the streaming service said.

Tony Tost will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the new episodes alongside executive producers Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and star Natasha Lyonne.

The critically acclaimed "case-of-the-week" show stars Lyonne as an unconventional private eye who is on the run from mobsters who want to kill her.

No premiere date has been set for Season 2.