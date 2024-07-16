Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its unscripted culinary and world culture series, Somebody Feed Phil, for an eighth season.

"Thanks to @netflix, our brilliant crew, and all of you for keeping me fed," Rosenthal wrote on Instagram Monday.

The show stars Phil Rosenthal, the writer-producer who created the sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.

Season 7 premiered in March.

Season 8 is set to debut Oct. 4.

"Season 8 will once again follow Phil on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world,". the streaming service said