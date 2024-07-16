Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 16, 2024 / 7:50 AM

Netflix orders Season 8 of 'Somebody Feed Phil'

By Karen Butler

July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it renewed its unscripted culinary and world culture series, Somebody Feed Phil, for an eighth season.

"Thanks to @netflix, our brilliant crew, and all of you for keeping me fed," Rosenthal wrote on Instagram Monday.

Advertisement

The show stars Phil Rosenthal, the writer-producer who created the sitcom, Everybody Loves Raymond.

Season 7 premiered in March.

Season 8 is set to debut Oct. 4.

"Season 8 will once again follow Phil on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world,". the streaming service said

Read More

Latest Headlines

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
TV // 16 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date
July 15 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," a new series in the "Drag Race" franchise, will premiere on Paramount+ in August.
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
TV // 16 hours ago
Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'
July 15 (UPI) -- "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the Paramount+ with Showtime spy thriller series "The Agency."
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
TV // 20 hours ago
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
July 15 (UPI) -- James D'Arcy and 7 others will join Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly in the "NCIS" spinoff "Tony & Ziva" at Paramount+.
'Terminator: Zero' teaser introduces Timothy Olyphant as new Terminator
TV // 22 hours ago
'Terminator: Zero' teaser introduces Timothy Olyphant as new Terminator
July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix released its first teaser for the animated series "Terminator: Zero" on Monday.
Fred Tatasciore, Ally Maki find emotion in 'Hit-Monkey' killer primate
TV // 1 day ago
Fred Tatasciore, Ally Maki find emotion in 'Hit-Monkey' killer primate
LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- Fred Tatasciore and Ally Maki describe their processes for voicing HIt-Monkey and Haruka respectively in "Marvel's Hit Monkey," returning for Season 2 Monday on Hulu.
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
TV // 1 day ago
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
July 14 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has announced that "The Daily Show" will go dark Monday. and the rest of the week's shows will be taped in New York instead of Wisconsin ,where the Republican National Convention will he held.
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emma Laird told UPI her character Iris is trying to take control of her life in Season 3 of "Mayor of Kingstown," but she remains in constant peril.
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
TV // 3 days ago
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
NEW YORK, July 13 (UPI) -- Yul Vazquez and Danny Pino told UPI they were eager to explore a transformative era in Miami history through their new drama, "Hotel Cocaine," because they both have deep personal connections to the Florida city.
'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
TV // 3 days ago
'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
July 12 (UPI) -- HBO teen drama "Euphoria" will begin production on Season 3 in January 2025.
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its crime drama, "Presumed Innocent," for a second season ahead of its July 24 Season 1 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green pay tribute to late Shannen Doherty
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
Millie Bobby Brown: 'It's really weird' that 'Stranger Things' is ending
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' adds 8 series regulars
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
James B. Sikking dies at 90; Neil Patrick Harris honors 'Doogie Howser' actor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement