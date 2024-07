Maya Rudolph's "Loot" is returning for a third season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph's comedy, Loot, is returning for a third season on Apple TV+. "With each season, Loot continues to deliver joy, laughs and endearing characters for audiences around the world," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

"We are excited to partner with Maya Rudolph, and the entire cast and creative team behind Loot, to create even more heartfelt moments with an ensemble of fan favorite characters in Season 3."

The show follows Molly Wells, the ex-wife of a tech billionaire, who embarks on a life of philanthropy after her heartbreak.

The cast also includes Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster.