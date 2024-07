1 of 4 | Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy's legal drama, "All's Fair." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress Halle Berry has exited Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama, All's Fair, because of scheduling conflicts. The Wrap, EW.com and Variety reported Berry's departure Monday, about a week after her participation in the high-profile project was announced. Advertisement

Berry was to star alongside Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close in the series.

She was also set to executive produce the show about an all-female law firm.

Her last appearance as a series regular was in CBS' Extant, which ran for two seasons from 2014 to 2015.

