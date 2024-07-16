Matilda De Angelis stars in "Citadel: Diana," an Italian series set in the world of Amazon's "Citadel" franchise. Photo courtesy of Prime Video

July 16 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Citadel: Diana. Prime Video shared a teaser trailer and October release date for the show Tuesday. Advertisement

Citadel: Diana is an Italian series set in the world of Amazon's Citadel franchise. The original show stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and was renewed for Season 2 in May 2023.

Citadel: Diana takes place in Milan in 2030, eight years after the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) stars as Diana Cavalieri, an undercover Citadel agent trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore.

"When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who's vying for leadership against the other European families," an official synopsis reads.

Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz and Filippo Nigro also star.

Advertisement

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer. Cattelya -- part of ITV Studios -- and Amazon MGM Studios produce.

The series will consist of six episodes and premiere Oct. 10 on Prime Video.

Citadel is a global franchise executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. Each series in the franchise will have interconnected stories and be locally created, produced and filmed in-region.