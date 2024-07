1 of 5 | Cote de Pablo (L) and Michael Weatherly will return to star in the "NCIS" spinoff "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 15 (UPI) -- The complete cast list of NCIS spinoff Tony & Ziva was released on Monday. In a press release, Paramount+ announced Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi and James D'Arcy as new series regulars. Advertisement

Original NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly were previously confirmed to reprise Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, respectively.

"NCIS: Tony & Ziva picks up after Ziva's supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris," the official synopsis reads.

This latest iteration of the franchise follows that family as they run from attackers.

Filming is now underway in Budapest.

According to the press release, Gie will play Tony and Ziva's 12-year-old daughter, Tali, "who is sick of being treated like a child."

The series will include 10 episodes.

NCIS has already been renewed for Season 22, after 1,000 episodes of the franchise.