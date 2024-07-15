Trending
July 15, 2024 / 3:44 PM

'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' unveils cast, August premiere date

By Annie Martin
"RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," a new series in the "Drag Race" franchise, will premiere on Paramount+ in August. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
July 15 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced the cast and an August premiere date for RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, a new series in the Drag Race franchise.

Global All Stars will have a two-episode premiere Aug. 16 and feature 12 fan favorite queens from global iterations of Drag Race. The contestants will represent their countries as they compete for a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

RuPaul will host the series and serve on the judges panel alongside Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims and rotating stars from the international franchise.

"The world is not ready for RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars," RuPaul said in a statement. "Twelve queens representing their home countries raise the stakes to a whole new level."

The 12 contestants are:

Alyssa Edwards, United States (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2)

Athena Likis, Belgium (Drag Race Belgique Season 1)

Eva Le Queen, Philippines (Drag Race Philippines Season 1)

Gala Varo, Mexico (Drag Race Mexico Season 1)

Kitty Scott-Claus, Britain (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3)

Kween Kong, Australia (RuPual's Drag Race Down Under Season 2)

Miranda Lebrão, Brazil (Drag Race Brazil Season 1)

Nehellenia, Italy (Drag Race Italia Season 2)

Pythia, Canada (Drag Race Canada Season 2)

Soa de Muse, France (Drag Race France Season 1)

Tessa Testicle, Switzerland (Drag Race Germany Season 1)

Vanity Vain, Sweden (Drag Race Sweden Season 1)

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions, with RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steve Kelly and Andrés Barragán as executive producers.

