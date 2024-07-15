Jodie Turner-Smith joins Michael Fassbender in 'The Agency'

1 of 5 | Jodie Turner-Smith will star in the Paramount+ with Showtime spy thriller series "The Agency." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of The Agency. Paramount+ with Showtime announced in a press release Monday that Turner-Smith, 37, will star in the upcoming spy thriller series. Advertisement

Turner-Smith is known for the films Queen & Slim, White Noise and Murder Mystery 2, and the series The Last Ship and Anne Boleyn. She will star with Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright and Richard Gere in The Agency.

"Jodie Turner-Smith is a force who captivates audiences with her raw emotional power," said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. "We are thrilled she is joining this extraordinary cast for The Agency."

The Agency follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

"When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage," an official synopsis reads.

Turner-Smith will play Sami Zahir, a professor of social anthropology who has a history with Martian.

The Agency is in production in London. The series is commissioned by Showtime Studios and produced in association with 101 Studios, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov as executive producers.