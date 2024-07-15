Advertisement
TV
July 15, 2024 / 5:00 AM

Fred Tatasciore, Ally Maki find emotion in 'Hit-Monkey' killer primate

By Fred Topel
Hit-Monkey is back on the job. Photo courtesy of Hulu
1 of 5 | Hit-Monkey is back on the job. Photo courtesy of Hulu

LOS ANGELES, July 15 (UPI) -- Voice actors Fred Tatasciore and Ally Maki said they focus on the emotion of their characters in Marvel's Hit-Monkey, returning for Season 2 Monday on Hulu.

Tatasciore, 57, plays Hit-Monkey, a simian who wears a suit and assassinates targets but still speaks in primate grunts.

Advertisement

"Whatever the intention is, I'll try different energies depending on what his feelings are at the time," Tatasciore told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "He's got to use real monkey sounds, but it has to have the emotions."

Examples of those emotions include Hit-Monkey reacting to the assassination of his monkey tribe. Season 2 features flashbacks to traumatic monkey memories.

Maki, 37, plays Haruka, a Tokyo cop who discovered the monkey assassin In Season 2. She joins Hit-Monkey in New York for his new missions, guided by the ghost of human assassin Bryce (Jason Sudeikis).

Advertisement

"Sometimes, I'm emotionally spent because in some of the scenes you just want to cry," Maki said. "You really are deeply in touch with the kind of themes we're speaking about, the things the characters are going through."

In Season 1, Bryce was assassinated in the first episode. When he realized the monkey could see him as a ghost, Bryce trained him to be a Hit-Monkey.

For Tatasciore, animal sounds have been part and parcel of his career as a voice actor since the late '90s. He said in his first audition for Hit-Monkey, he did not even know what show he was auditioning for.

"The audition was really just 'Can you impersonate this monkey? Can you even be in the wheelhouse of catching that voice?'" Tatasciore said.

Once Tatasciore got called for another round of auditions, he was told it was Hit-Monkey, with which he was familiar in Marvel comics. The second audition tested whether Tatasciore's primal grunts could convey emotion.

"They give you a series of emotions," Tatasciore said. "No lines, just are you sad? You happy?"

The work reminded Tatasciore of his job on Disney's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, in which he plays the dinosaur.

"Devil had his own set of sounds that I made for a T-Rex," Tatasciore said. "I can put in a lot of my own sensibility of what I think a T-rex was whereas the Monkey we wanted to stay specific."

Advertisement

Haruka is a human who speaks English dialogue on the show. Maki said Season 1 tested Haruka's sense of right and wrong as she investigated assassins, let alone gun-toting monkeys.

"She's fighting for justice, so I think she's going even deeper into what that means and what is justice," Maki said, adding that it "was really fun to deal with that question of morality a little bit more this season."

Maki also acts on screen in Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, Max's Hacks and films like Shortcomings and Home Sweet Home Alone. Her voice work also includes family-friendly fare like Toy Story 4's fictional toy Giggle McDimples.

"With every character, I really try to find the heart and soul behind the character," Maki said. "In kid stuff, a lot of times you need a lot more energy, so sometimes I'm exhausted after."

That said, Maki enjoyed a stint on Paramount+'s revival of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head because she could play various characters who react to the giggling idiots.

"That one is almost like cardio in a sense," Maki said. "It's a good test of coming up with different things on the fly."

Tatasciore has also played animated versions of iconic comic book characters in Hulk, X-Men and Batman shows and movies. He said comic book characters allow multiple interpretations.

Advertisement

"Look how many people play The Joker, and they're all good versions," Tatasciore said. "When I play Solomon Grundy, I'm going to put my own spin on it."

Tatasciore has performed roles in which his job was to capture a previous actor's performance. In Kung Fu Panda's animated series, he took over Dustin Hoffman's role, and in Star Wars animation, there is still only one Darth Vader.

"I've got to sound as much like Dustin Hoffman in doing it, whereas [with] Hulk I have a little leeway because they hired me to do my own version of it," Tatasciore said. "If I have to play Vader or something, I have to sound exactly like that. There can't be any variance."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
TV // 13 hours ago
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
July 14 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has announced that "The Daily Show" will go dark Monday. and the rest of the week's shows will be taped in New York instead of Wisconsin ,where the Republican National Convention will he held.
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
NEW YORK, July 14 (UPI) -- Emma Laird told UPI her character Iris is trying to take control of her life in Season 3 of "Mayor of Kingstown," but she remains in constant peril.
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
TV // 2 days ago
Real-life Miami roots drew Yul Vazquez, Danny Pino to 'Hotel Cocaine'
NEW YORK, July 13 (UPI) -- Yul Vazquez and Danny Pino told UPI they were eager to explore a transformative era in Miami history through their new drama, "Hotel Cocaine," because they both have deep personal connections to the Florida city.
'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
July 12 (UPI) -- HBO teen drama "Euphoria" will begin production on Season 3 in January 2025.
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its crime drama, "Presumed Innocent," for a second season ahead of its July 24 Season 1 finale.
Olivia Flowers confirms 'Southern Charm' exit: 'It wasn't my choice'
TV // 2 days ago
Olivia Flowers confirms 'Southern Charm' exit: 'It wasn't my choice'
July 12 (UPI) -- Olivia Flowers confirmed her exit from Bravo reality series "Southern Charm" but said it wasn't her decision to leave.
Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service
TV // 2 days ago
Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service
July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September.
Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
TV // 2 days ago
Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
July 12 (UPI) -- "Outlander" alum Graham McTavish has joined the cast of the new "Spartacus" drama on Starz.
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 3 days ago
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver told UPI she loved playing Britain's Elizabeth I and facing off with Samantha Morton's French Catherine de Medici in the 16th-century-set costume drama, "The Serpent Queen."
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
TV // 3 days ago
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
July 11 (UPI) -- "The Perfect Couple," a mystery series based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'Daily Show' will not air from Republican convention in Wisconsin as planned
'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53
'90210,' 'Charmed' icon Shannen Doherty dead at 53
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Kid Rock donates $50K to GoFundMe for victims shot at Pa. Trump rally
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with daughter, sister
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon with daughter, sister
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
Emma Laird: Iris at her most reckless in 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement