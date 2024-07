Jon Stewart's "The Daily Show" will not be taped as planned in Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention is taking place this week. The announcement came a day after an attempt was made on the life of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has announced that The Daily Show will go dark on Monday and the rest of the week's shows will be taped in New York instead of Wisconsin where the Republican National Convention is taking place. The original plan was to tape the Jon Stewart-fronted show in Milwaukee Monday through Wednesday, then broadcast a live episode on Thursday. Advertisement

The itinerary changed, however, after an assassination attempt sent Republican nominee Donald Trump to the hospital with a bullet wound to the ear Saturday.

One spectator was also killed, while two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents shot and killed the sniper.

"Our apologies for the inconvenience, but due to logistical issues and the evolving situation in Milwaukee, we need to reschedule our events on the ground in Wisconsin and will look to make those up in the coming weeks," the show's X feed said Sunday.