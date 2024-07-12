Trending
TV
July 12, 2024 / 2:41 PM

Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2

By Karen Butler
Jake Gyllenhaal's "Presumed Innocent" is returning for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jake Gyllenhaal's "Presumed Innocent" is returning for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its crime drama, Presumed Innocent, for a second season.

The first season of the series is based on Scott Turow's novel of the same.

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Ruth Negga and Peter Sarsgaard, the show wraps up its first season on July 24.

Gyllenhaal plays Rusty, a married legal eagle accused of murdering the woman with whom he cheated on his wife.

The show follows the investigation and Rusty's trial where his former colleagues are prosecuting him.

The streaming service said Season 2 will focus on a new case.

No cast has been announced yet, but Gyllenhaal will once again serve as a producer alongside David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams.

