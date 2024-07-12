Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service

Lacey Chabert can be seen in numerous TV movies that will be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service, starting in September. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September. The platform will replace and expand on the Hallmark Movies Now app. Advertisement

"Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," Mike Perry, Hallmark's president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

"By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."

Hallmark specializes in aspirational, feel-good programs, including lifestyle and mystery series, as well as comedy, romance and holiday movies.