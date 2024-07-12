Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 12, 2024 / 10:58 AM

Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service

By Karen Butler
Lacey Chabert can be seen in numerous TV movies that will be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service, starting in September. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Lacey Chabert can be seen in numerous TV movies that will be available on the Hallmark+ streaming service, starting in September. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September.

The platform will replace and expand on the Hallmark Movies Now app.

Advertisement

"Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," Mike Perry, Hallmark's president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

"By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."

Hallmark specializes in aspirational, feel-good programs, including lifestyle and mystery series, as well as comedy, romance and holiday movies.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
TV // 4 hours ago
Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
July 12 (UPI) -- "Outlander" alum Graham McTavish has joined the cast of the new "Spartacus" drama on Starz.
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 7 hours ago
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver told UPI she loved playing Britain's Elizabeth I and facing off with Samantha Morton's French Catherine de Medici in the 16th-century-set costume drama, "The Serpent Queen."
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
July 11 (UPI) -- "The Perfect Couple," a mystery series based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel, is coming to Netflix.
Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' in the works at Prime Video
TV // 21 hours ago
Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' in the works at Prime Video
July 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video ordered "The Greatest," the first authorized scripted series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
July 11 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel discussed fake horses, airport anecdotes and nude scenes during their Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show."
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
TV // 1 day ago
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
July 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" icon Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "Criminal" series.
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
TV // 1 day ago
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
July 10 (UPI) -- Mireille Enos has signed on to reunite with her former "The Killing" co-star Joel Kinnaman on Season 5 of the Apple TV+ space drama, "For All Mankind."
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
TV // 1 day ago
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Dead Don't Hurt" depicts a pair of pioneers who are separated by the Civil War, a new trailer shows.
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
TV // 1 day ago
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Braxtons" gives viewers a look at how the family navigates grief and life challenges after Traci Braxton's death, a new trailer shows.
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
TV // 1 day ago
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
July 10 (UPI) -- Doctor Meredith Grey is back for seven episodes of the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement