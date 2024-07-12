Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service

July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September.
The platform will replace and expand on the Hallmark Movies Now app.
Advertisement
|Advertisement
July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September. The platform will replace and expand on the Hallmark Movies Now app.
Advertisement
July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September.
The platform will replace and expand on the Hallmark Movies Now app.
"Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark," Mike Perry, Hallmark's president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.
"By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints."
Hallmark specializes in aspirational, feel-good programs, including lifestyle and mystery series, as well as comedy, romance and holiday movies.