Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz

July 12 (UPI) -- Outlander and Preacher alum Graham McTavish has joined the cast of the new Spartacus drama on Starz. McTavish will play gladiator trainer Doctore in the 10-part series, Spartacus: House of Ashur, which is now filming in New Zealand. Advertisement

The cast will also include Nick Tarabay, Tenika Davis, Jamaica Vaughan, Ivana Baquero, Jordi Webber, Claudia Black, India Shaw-Smith and Leigh Gill.

"Spartacus: House of Ashur will be a history-bending, erotic, thrilling, roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit," the cable network said in a press release Thursday.

"The series poses the question: what if Ashur, played by fan favorite Nick Tarabay, hadn't died on Mount Vesuvius at the end of Spartacus: Vengeance? And what if he had been gifted the gladiator school once owned by Batiatus in return for aiding the Romans in killing Spartacus and putting an end to the slave rebellion?"

Spartacus: Blood and Sand premiered on the network in 2010. It was followed by the prequel, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, in 2011 and the spin-offs Spartacus: Vengeance in 2012 and Spartacus: War of the Damned in 2013.

Franchise creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight is the showrunner for the newest installment, as well.