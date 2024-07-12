July 12 (UPI) -- Olivia Flowers has confirmed her exit from Southern Charm.

The television personality discussed the news in an interview Friday on the Scheananigans podcast, telling host and fellow Bravo reality star Scheana Shay that it wasn't her decision to leave Southern Charm after two seasons.

"I'm not on this new season," Flowers confirmed.

"It wasn't my choice. I mean, I was super bummed," she added. "A lot of people think I made the choice -- like, I have this new relationship and I'm like, choosing another path -- but I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company."

Flowers said producers commented on how she has been travelling, spending time with her boyfriend, and appearing to have "chosen a different path," which she didn't realize was "working against" her.

"I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it," she said. "I mean, I think that's the part I'm most bummed about, I wanted to have another season to get to be more me."

Flowers joined Southern Charm in Season 8. She celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Alex Williams, in May.

Bravo has yet to announce details about Southern Charm Season 10. Flowers starred in Season 9 with Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCrow, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes and Jarrett "JT" Thomas.