Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 12, 2024 / 2:16 PM

Olivia Flowers confirms 'Southern Charm' exit: 'It wasn't my choice'

By Annie Martin

July 12 (UPI) -- Olivia Flowers has confirmed her exit from Southern Charm.

The television personality discussed the news in an interview Friday on the Scheananigans podcast, telling host and fellow Bravo reality star Scheana Shay that it wasn't her decision to leave Southern Charm after two seasons.

Advertisement

"I'm not on this new season," Flowers confirmed.

"It wasn't my choice. I mean, I was super bummed," she added. "A lot of people think I made the choice -- like, I have this new relationship and I'm like, choosing another path -- but I got the call a few weeks before filming from the production company."

Flowers said producers commented on how she has been travelling, spending time with her boyfriend, and appearing to have "chosen a different path," which she didn't realize was "working against" her.

"I wish there had been a little bit more communication there with it," she said. "I mean, I think that's the part I'm most bummed about, I wanted to have another season to get to be more me."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flowers joined Southern Charm in Season 8. She celebrated her one-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Alex Williams, in May.

Bravo has yet to announce details about Southern Charm Season 10. Flowers starred in Season 9 with Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCrow, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes and Jarrett "JT" Thomas.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3
July 12 (UPI) -- HBO teen drama "Euphoria" will begin production on Season 3 in January 2025.
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
TV // 39 minutes ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Presumed Innocent' for Season 2
July 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has renewed its crime drama, "Presumed Innocent," for a second season ahead of its July 24 Season 1 finale.
Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service
TV // 4 hours ago
Hallmark announces new Hallmark+ streaming service
July 12 (UPI) -- Hallmark has announced plans to launch a new streaming service called Hallmark+ in mid-September.
Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
TV // 7 hours ago
Graham McTavish lands role in new 'Spartacus' sequel on Starz
July 12 (UPI) -- "Outlander" alum Graham McTavish has joined the cast of the new "Spartacus" drama on Starz.
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
TV // 10 hours ago
Minnie Driver: There's 'big-cat' energy in Season 2 of female-centric 'Serpent Queen'
NEW YORK, July 12 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver told UPI she loved playing Britain's Elizabeth I and facing off with Samantha Morton's French Catherine de Medici in the 16th-century-set costume drama, "The Serpent Queen."
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
TV // 1 day ago
'The Perfect Couple' teaser: Nicole Kidman stars in Netflix adaptation
July 11 (UPI) -- "The Perfect Couple," a mystery series based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel, is coming to Netflix.
Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' in the works at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' in the works at Prime Video
July 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video ordered "The Greatest," the first authorized scripted series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'
July 11 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel discussed fake horses, airport anecdotes and nude scenes during their Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show."
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
TV // 1 day ago
Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'
July 10 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" icon Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming "Criminal" series.
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
TV // 1 day ago
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
July 10 (UPI) -- Mireille Enos has signed on to reunite with her former "The Killing" co-star Joel Kinnaman on Season 5 of the Apple TV+ space drama, "For All Mankind."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Alf' star Benji Gregory found dead at 46
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
'Longlegs' cast, director shared vision of creepy killer
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
Famous birthdays for July 12: Kristi Yamaguchi, Cheyenne Jackson
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'The Shining' actress Shelley Duvall dies at 75
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
'Descendants 4' taught cast about friendship, performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement