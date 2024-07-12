Trending
July 12, 2024 / 3:07 PM

'Euphoria' to resume production, main cast to return for Season 3

By Annie Martin
Zendaya is expected to reprise Rue in "Euphoria" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Zendaya is expected to reprise Rue in "Euphoria" Season 3. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- HBO teen drama Euphoria will begin production on Season 3 in January 2025.

HBO announced the news Friday, more than two years after the conclusion of Season 2.

The show's main cast members are slated to return, with a time jump to take place between Season 2 and 3, according to Deadline.

Season 2 starred Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Dominic Fike.

Series creator Sam Levinson will return as writer, director and executive producer.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans," said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series.

Euphoria originally premiered on HBO in 2019. Variety said production on Season 3 was delayed due to the writers and actors strikes in 2023, the cast members' other projects, and Levinson's desire to write the episodes himself.

Angus Cloud, who played Fezco in Seasons 1 and 2, died at age 25 in July 2023.

