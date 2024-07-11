Trending
July 11, 2024 / 11:00 AM

'House of the Dragon' stars Ewan Mitchell, Fabien Frankel appear on 'Tonight Show'

By Jessica Inman
Jimmy Fallon interviewed "House of the Dragon" stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Jimmy Fallon interviewed "House of the Dragon" stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- House of the Dragon stars Ewan Mitchell and Fabien Frankel discussed fake horses, airport anecdotes and nude scenes when they appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday night.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, and Frankel, who plays Criston Cole, if they ever wished they could ride a dragon.

"One of you has a dragon, one of you has a horse," Fallon said, referencing Aemond's dragon, Vhagar.

Frankel jumped in, saying that he doesn't often ride a real horse on set.

"I actually ride a bucking bronco on the back of a pickup truck from about the mid-1990s, and then I have to mime, at like five miles an hour," he said. "...I try to look very serious but I can't stop laughing."

Mitchell, on the other hand, is suspended 30 to 40 feet in the air when he rides his "dragon" on set.

He said he is starting to get recognized for his role in the show, which is now in its second season.

"People look at me like they want to run away," he told Fallon. "I went to various airports today to get here. I was walking through one end of Paris airport to the other and people would move out of the way for me."

Frankel also shared an airport story, recalling how he and Danny DeVito drank gin and tonics together on a London-bound flight after Frankel told DeVito he'd auditioned to play Elvis Presley. The actor also said DeVito sang to him.

In addition, Frankel and Mitchell discussed how, despite wearing vastly different costumes, they were both incredibly hot on set. Mitchell said the only time that changed was when he was taken to a different, incredibly cold studio to film nude scenes.

The George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood inspired the HBO series House of the Dragon, which chronicles a war 200 years prior to the popular series Game of Thrones.

Season 2 has eight episodes, and Episode 5 will air Sunday.

