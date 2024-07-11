1 of 6 | Nicole Kidman stars in a Netflix adaptation of "The Perfect Couple." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Perfect Couple. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Nicole Kidman. Advertisement

The Perfect Couple is a mystery drama based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name.

Eve Hewson (The Knick) stars as Amelia Sacks, a bride-to-be engaged to the wealthy Benji Winbury (Billy Howle). On the morning of their wedding, a body is found and the wedding guests are all now suspects.

"Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season -- until a body turns up on the beach," an official description reads.

Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) also star.

The Perfect Couple is directed by Susanne Bier, who executive produces with showrunner Jenna Lamia. The series premieres Sept. 5 on Netflix.