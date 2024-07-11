Trending
July 11, 2024 / 2:58 PM

Muhammad Ali series 'The Greatest' in the works at Prime Video

By Annie Martin
Prime Video ordered "The Greatest," the first authorized scripted series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali, pictured here in 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Prime Video ordered "The Greatest," the first authorized scripted series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali, pictured here in 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

July 11 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing The Greatest, a new series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

The streaming service announced the show in a press release Thursday.

The Greatest will mark the first authorized scripted series about Ali's life and have unprecedented access to his estate. The sports icon and humanitarian died at age 74 in 2016.

Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society, Ben Watkins' Blue Monday Productions, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment and Grace: A Storytelling Company will produce the show, with Watkins as showrunner and executive producer.

Jaalen Best (All American: Homecoming) will play Ali, considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

The Greatest will explore "the incomparable life" of Ali, born Cassius Clay Jr., and revisit the "amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring," according to an official description. The show will focus on "all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight."

"The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son."

Ali was married to Lonnie Ali, an executive producer on the series, at the time of his death, and had nine children, including retired professional boxer Laila Ali.

"We are excited to participate in a project celebrating the iconic athlete, trailblazer, and activist, Muhammad Ali. His impact extended far beyond the boxing ring, using his platform to inspire and transform culture," Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said. "It's an honor to collaborate with all our partners, especially Lonnie Ali. 'The Greatest,' is a perfect title for a show dedicated to his legacy."

The Greatest will stream on Prime Video, which has yet to announce a premiere date.

