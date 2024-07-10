1 of 4 | Toni Braxton returns with her family in "The Braxtons." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Braxtons gives viewers a look at how the family navigates grief and life challenges after Traci Braxton's death, a new trailer shows. "We've dealt with a lot," said Evelyn Braxton, the family matriarch, in the trailer. Advertisement

The Braxtons, well-known for their seven-season show, Braxton Family Values, lost actress and singer Traci Braxton in 2022 to cancer. She was 50 years old.

"Needless today, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," sister Toni wrote in an Instagram tribute at the time. "We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."

The recently released trailer shows the family grappling with this loss.

"We have a missing piece," said Towanda Braxton. "It's never going to be the same without her."

The eight-episode show also chronicles the family handling other obstacles, too.

"Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD," the official synopsis reads. "Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E's cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues... The Braxtons promises to delve deeper into the lives of this iconic family, offering viewers unprecedented access and emotional resonance."

The Braxtons will air on WE TV on August 9 at 9:30 p.m. EDT with recaps of Braxton Family Values airing on July 26 and Aug. 2 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.