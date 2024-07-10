Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 10, 2024 / 2:30 PM

'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death

By Jessica Inman
Toni Braxton returns with her family in "The Braxtons." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Toni Braxton returns with her family in "The Braxtons." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Braxtons gives viewers a look at how the family navigates grief and life challenges after Traci Braxton's death, a new trailer shows.

"We've dealt with a lot," said Evelyn Braxton, the family matriarch, in the trailer.

Advertisement

The Braxtons, well-known for their seven-season show, Braxton Family Values, lost actress and singer Traci Braxton in 2022 to cancer. She was 50 years old.

"Needless today, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," sister Toni wrote in an Instagram tribute at the time. "We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."

The recently released trailer shows the family grappling with this loss.

"We have a missing piece," said Towanda Braxton. "It's never going to be the same without her."

The eight-episode show also chronicles the family handling other obstacles, too.

"Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD," the official synopsis reads. "Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E's cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues... The Braxtons promises to delve deeper into the lives of this iconic family, offering viewers unprecedented access and emotional resonance."

Advertisement

The Braxtons will air on WE TV on August 9 at 9:30 p.m. EDT with recaps of Braxton Family Values airing on July 26 and Aug. 2 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
TV // 52 minutes ago
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Dead Don't Hurt" depicts a pair of pioneers who are separated by the Civil War, a new trailer shows.
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
TV // 2 hours ago
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
July 10 (UPI) -- Doctor Meredith Grey is back for seven episodes of the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."
'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Decameron," a soapy dark comedy set in 1348 during the bubonic plague, is coming to Netflix.
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
TV // 5 hours ago
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989.
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
TV // 5 hours ago
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott, will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in January.
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
July 9 (UPI) -- Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins will join Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Landman," its new contemporary western starring Billy Bob Thornton, is set to premiere on Nov. 17.
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3.
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
TV // 1 day ago
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, "Time Bandits."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement