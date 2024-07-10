Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

1 of 5 | Ellen Pompeo returns for Season 21 of "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Doctor Meredith Grey is back for seven episodes of the upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy. Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, was less visible at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital beginning in Season 19, when she appeared in just eight episodes. Advertisement

Pompeo, who remained the show's executive producer and narrator, had taken a step back to film the eight-part Hulu series Natalia. In that show, she portrays a woman whose adopted "child" has dwarfism and is intent on hurting the family. That show is based on a true story.

In Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo appeared just a handful of times.

This is a stark contrast to the days when Grey appeared in 25 episodes a season.

The show, which first aired in 2005, made Pompeo one of the highest-paid women in television. In 2020 alone, she earned approximately $19 million.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey, and the show for 19 seasons," she said on Instagram back in 2022. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... You know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit."

The next season, which was announced in April, will be released in the fall, but a specific date has not yet been shared.