Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 10, 2024 / 1:03 PM

Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21

By Jessica Inman
Ellen Pompeo returns for Season 21 of "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Ellen Pompeo returns for Season 21 of "Grey's Anatomy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Doctor Meredith Grey is back for seven episodes of the upcoming season of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, was less visible at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital beginning in Season 19, when she appeared in just eight episodes.

Advertisement

Pompeo, who remained the show's executive producer and narrator, had taken a step back to film the eight-part Hulu series Natalia. In that show, she portrays a woman whose adopted "child" has dwarfism and is intent on hurting the family. That show is based on a true story.

In Season 20 of Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo appeared just a handful of times.

This is a stark contrast to the days when Grey appeared in 25 episodes a season.

The show, which first aired in 2005, made Pompeo one of the highest-paid women in television. In 2020 alone, she earned approximately $19 million.

"I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith Grey, and the show for 19 seasons," she said on Instagram back in 2022. "I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster... You know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit."

Advertisement

The next season, which was announced in April, will be released in the fall, but a specific date has not yet been shared.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Decameron," a soapy dark comedy set in 1348 during the bubonic plague, is coming to Netflix.
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
TV // 4 hours ago
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989.
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
TV // 4 hours ago
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott, will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in January.
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
TV // 22 hours ago
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
July 9 (UPI) -- Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins will join Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Landman," its new contemporary western starring Billy Bob Thornton, is set to premiere on Nov. 17.
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3.
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
TV // 1 day ago
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, "Time Bandits."
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
TV // 1 day ago
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
July 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a new Hulu series called "All's Fair" from writer-producer Ryan Murphy.
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
TV // 1 day ago
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
July 9 (UPI) -- "General Hospital" and "Knots Landing" actor Doug Sheehan has died at the age of 75.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement