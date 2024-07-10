Trending
July 10, 2024 / 3:09 PM

Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16

By Jessica Inman
Viggo Mortensen attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Hurt" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Viggo Mortensen attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Hurt" at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, in 2023. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The Dead Don't Hurt depicts a pair of pioneers who are separated by the Civil War, a new trailer shows.

The western follows Vivienne Le Coudy and Holger Olsen, who quickly fall and love and relocate to Nevada, before Olsen decides to fight for the Union.

"This is not your country," Le Coudy told Olsen, who is a Danish immigrant, in the trailer.

"It's the right thing to do," Olsen responded. "Fighting against slavery."

The trailer opens outside a saloon. Viewers hear a woman's blood-curdling scream, followed by gun shots, before the teaser cuts to the moment Le Coudy, who is played by Vicky Krieps and Olsen, played by Viggo Mortensen, meet.

Despite the couple's growing love, Olsen still leaves for war, the trailer shows.

"This leaves Vivienne to fend for herself in a place controlled by corrupt Mayor Rudolph Schiller and his unscrupulous business partner, powerful rancher Alfred Jeffries," an official synopsis reads. "Alfred's violent, wayward son Weston aggressively pursues Vivienne, who is determined to resist his unwanted advances. When Olsen returns from the war, he and Vivienne must confront and make peace with the person each has become."

In addition to Krieps and Mortensen, who also directed the film, The Dead Don't Hurt stars Solly McLeod, Garrett Dillahunt, Colin Morgan, Ray McKinnon, W. Earl Brown, Atlas Green and Danny Huston.

The movie will be available to purchase online July 16.

