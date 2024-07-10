Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries

1 of 5 | Carmen Electra will appear in "After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun" on Aug. 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989. After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun makes its Hulu debut on Aug. 28, and will feature the perspectives of Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul and over 35 others who worked on the show. Advertisement

"[The docuseries offers] a nostalgic and insightful exploration of Baywatch, the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world's most famous lifeguards to life," a press release said. "Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California's beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage 'sex sells.'"

That "never-before-seen footage" includes an exclusive interview with Pamela Anderson, and "home videos" created by cast members.

"These candid and intimate clips offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera," ABC News Studios said in a release.

The series, which ran through 2001, inspired the 2017 movie of the same name which includes an Anderson cameo.

That experience was a negative one for Anderson.

"They said they wanted me to do it as a favor. I said, 'I do favors for animals, not for Paramount.' There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something."

A show reboot is also underway at Fox.