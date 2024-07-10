Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 10, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries

By Jessica Inman
Carmen Electra will appear in "After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun" on Aug. 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Carmen Electra will appear in "After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun" on Aug. 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989.

After Baywatch: A Moment in the Sun makes its Hulu debut on Aug. 28, and will feature the perspectives of Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul and over 35 others who worked on the show.

Advertisement

"[The docuseries offers] a nostalgic and insightful exploration of Baywatch, the cultural phenomenon that defined an era, and an unprecedented look into the stars who brought the world's most famous lifeguards to life," a press release said. "Through dozens of new cast interviews and never-before-seen footage, this docuseries unpacks how the show captured the mythology of California's beach culture, set physical beauty standards for an entire generation, and capitalized on the adage 'sex sells.'"

That "never-before-seen footage" includes an exclusive interview with Pamela Anderson, and "home videos" created by cast members.

"These candid and intimate clips offer viewers a unique glimpse into the real dynamics, struggles, friendships and moments that happened off-camera," ABC News Studios said in a release.

Advertisement

The series, which ran through 2001, inspired the 2017 movie of the same name which includes an Anderson cameo.

That experience was a negative one for Anderson.

"They said they wanted me to do it as a favor. I said, 'I do favors for animals, not for Paramount.' There was just so much bullying to do it. They wanted me to do it for free, as an homage or something."

A show reboot is also underway at Fox.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott, will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in January.
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
TV // 19 hours ago
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
July 9 (UPI) -- Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins will join Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Landman," its new contemporary western starring Billy Bob Thornton, is set to premiere on Nov. 17.
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3.
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
TV // 1 day ago
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, "Time Bandits."
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
TV // 1 day ago
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
July 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a new Hulu series called "All's Fair" from writer-producer Ryan Murphy.
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
TV // 1 day ago
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
July 9 (UPI) -- "General Hospital" and "Knots Landing" actor Doug Sheehan has died at the age of 75.
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
July 8 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 series and "Family Affair" is the top movie streaming in the United States.
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
TV // 1 day ago
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
July 8 (UPI) -- "Agatha All Along," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement