Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 10, 2024 / 6:24 PM

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'

By Karen Butler
British actress Emilia Clarke is set to star in the ensemble crime drama "Criminal." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British actress Emilia Clarke is set to star in the ensemble crime drama "Criminal." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming Criminal series.

Clarke is set to play robber Mallory in the crime drama, which is based on a popular graphic novel series.

Advertisement

The character is described as "a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless, who she's in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with.

"Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone," the description continued.

Clarke will co-star with Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Gus Halper, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier and Dominic Burgess.

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding attend premiere of 'Last Christmas' in LA

Actress Emilia Clarke (R) and actor Henry Golding. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
TV // 37 minutes ago
Mireille Enos to reunite with 'Killing' co-star Joel Kinnaman on 'For All Mankind'
July 10 (UPI) -- Mireille Enos has signed on to reunite with her former "The Killing" co-star Joel Kinnaman on Season 5 of the Apple TV+ space drama, "For All Mankind."
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
TV // 3 hours ago
Viggo Mortensen's 'The Dead Don't Hurt' arrives on video-on-demand July 16
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Dead Don't Hurt" depicts a pair of pioneers who are separated by the Civil War, a new trailer shows.
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Braxtons' are back for the first time after Traci's death
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Braxtons" gives viewers a look at how the family navigates grief and life challenges after Traci Braxton's death, a new trailer shows.
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
TV // 5 hours ago
Ellen Pompeo to appear in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 21
July 10 (UPI) -- Doctor Meredith Grey is back for seven episodes of the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy."
'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death
July 10 (UPI) -- "The Decameron," a soapy dark comedy set in 1348 during the bubonic plague, is coming to Netflix.
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
TV // 8 hours ago
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989.
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
TV // 8 hours ago
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
July 10 (UPI) -- "Severance," a sci-fi thriller series starring Adam Scott, will return for a second season on Apple TV+ in January.
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
July 9 (UPI) -- Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins will join Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Landman," its new contemporary western starring Billy Bob Thornton, is set to premiere on Nov. 17.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz returning for 'Shrek V'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement