Emilia Clarke joins cast of Prime Video's 'Criminal'

British actress Emilia Clarke is set to star in the ensemble crime drama "Criminal." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of Prime Video's upcoming Criminal series. Clarke is set to play robber Mallory in the crime drama, which is based on a popular graphic novel series. Advertisement

The character is described as "a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless, who she's in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with.

"Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone," the description continued.

Clarke will co-star with Charlie Hunnam, Richard Jenkins, John Hawkes, Adria Arjona, Logan Browning, Kadeem Hardison, Pat Healy, Taylor Sele, Gus Halper, Aliyah Camacho, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier and Dominic Burgess.

