1 of 5 | Adam Scott will reprise Mark Scout in "Severance" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 10 (UPI) -- Severance will return for a second season in January 2025. Apple TV+ shared a teaser and premiere date, Jan. 17, for Season 2 of the series Wednesday. Advertisement

Severance is a sci-fi thriller created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Ben Stiller is also an executive producer and will direct five episodes in the new season.

Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, a worker at Lumon Industries, a company where the employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

In Season 2, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also return to star, with Sarah Bock to join the cast.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.

The first season was released in 2022 and is available to stream on Apple TV+.