Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 10, 2024 / 10:08 AM

'Severance' Season 2 gets teaser, January 2025 premiere date

By Annie Martin
Adam Scott will reprise Mark Scout in "Severance" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 5 | Adam Scott will reprise Mark Scout in "Severance" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 10 (UPI) -- Severance will return for a second season in January 2025.

Apple TV+ shared a teaser and premiere date, Jan. 17, for Season 2 of the series Wednesday.

Advertisement

Severance is a sci-fi thriller created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. Ben Stiller is also an executive producer and will direct five episodes in the new season.

Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, a worker at Lumon Industries, a company where the employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

In Season 2, "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette also return to star, with Sarah Bock to join the cast.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes.

The first season was released in 2022 and is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
TV // 56 minutes ago
Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul to appear in 'After Baywatch' docuseries
July 10 (UPI) -- A new, four-part docuseries offers viewers a glimpse into what it was like to portray Baywatch lifeguards in the series that aired in 1989.
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
TV // 19 hours ago
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
July 9 (UPI) -- Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard and George Hawkins will join Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti in the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
TV // 1 day ago
Billy Bob Thornton's 'Landman' to premiere on Paramount+ Nov. 17
July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Landman," its new contemporary western starring Billy Bob Thornton, is set to premiere on Nov. 17.
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
TV // 1 day ago
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3.
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
TV // 1 day ago
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, "Time Bandits."
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
TV // 1 day ago
Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'
July 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a new Hulu series called "All's Fair" from writer-producer Ryan Murphy.
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
TV // 1 day ago
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
July 9 (UPI) -- "General Hospital" and "Knots Landing" actor Doug Sheehan has died at the age of 75.
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
July 8 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 series and "Family Affair" is the top movie streaming in the United States.
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
TV // 1 day ago
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
July 8 (UPI) -- "Agatha All Along," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Gypsy Rose Blanchard expecting first child with Ken Urker
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
Famous birthdays for July 10: Urban Meyer, Fiona Shaw
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement