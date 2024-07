Mireille Enos is joining the cast of "For All Mankind" in Season 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Mireille Enos has signed on to reunite with her former The Killing co-star Joel Kinnaman on Season 5 of the Apple TV+ space drama, For All Mankind. Enos will play Celia Boyd, "a member of the Peacekeeper Security Force on Mars." Advertisement

Kinnaman and Enos co-starred in The Killing for four seasons from 2011 to 2014.

The actress' other credits include Lucky Hank, Hanna, Big Love, The Catch, Miranda's Victim, World War Z and The Lie.