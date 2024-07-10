Trending
July 10, 2024 / 12:31 PM

'The Decameron' trailer: Italian nobles party amid the Black Death

By Annie Martin
"The Decameron," a soapy dark comedy set in 1348 during the bubonic plague, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | "The Decameron," a soapy dark comedy set in 1348 during the bubonic plague, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series The Decameron.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Zosia Mamet (Girls), Tony Hale (Veep) and Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education).

The Decameron is based on the short story collection by 14th century Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio.

The Netflix adaptation is a soapy dark comedy that follows a group of Italian nobles and their servants as they attempt to survive the Black Death, or the bubonic plague, in 1348.

The trailer shows the nobles take refuge at a villa outside Florence, where they eat, drink and hook up as the pandemic rages outside their walls.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Douggie McMeekin and Jessica Plummer also star.

Netflix previously shared a teaser and first-look photos for the series.

The Decameron hails from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan. The series premieres July 25.

