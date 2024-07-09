Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake

1 of 3 | Taika Waititi's "Time Bandits" got its first trailer Tuesday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, Time Bandits. The new version is a 10-episode, live-action series instead of a movie. Advertisement

The streaming service describes it as "an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves, guided by Lisa Kudrow, and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin."

Waititi created the show with Jemaine Clement, his collaborator on Eagle vs. Shark, Flight of the Conchords, Wellington Paranormal and What We Do in the Shadows.

Clement and Waititi guest star in Time Bandits.

The cast includes Kal-El Tuck, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden and Felicity Ward.

Tuesday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows Kevin discovering a portal in his bedroom through which he teams up with a gang of good-natured, time-traveling thieves with little knowledge or understanding of history.

Waititi is also known for his TV shows Our Flag Means Death and Reservation Dogs, as well as his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.