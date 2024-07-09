Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3

Joe Rogan's live comedy special is to stream Aug. 3. Image courtesy of Netflix

July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3. Filming live from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas, the show will premiere at 10 p.m. ET. Advertisement

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats will be Rogan's first comedy special in six years.

Rogan's previous Netflix comedy specials included Joe Rogan: Strange Times in 2018 and Joe Rogan: Triggered in 2016.

Rogan has hosted Spotify's popular The Joe Rogan Experience podcast since 2009.