Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 9, 2024 / 9:50 AM

Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'

By Karen Butler
Halle Berry has signed on to star in the new Hulu legal drama "All's Fair." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 4 | Halle Berry has signed on to star in the new Hulu legal drama "All's Fair." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a new Hulu series called All's Fair from American Horror Story writer-producer Ryan Murphy.

The show is set in an all-female law firm.

Advertisement

Kardashian will play a top divorce attorney on the show, but no details were immediately available for the characters to be played by Extant alum Berry, and Damages and Tehran actress Close.

Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken created the series.

Kardashian previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate.

Kim Kardashian: 40 red carpet looks of the entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
TV // 51 minutes ago
Live Joe Rogan comedy special to stream on Netflix Aug. 3
July 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is set to headline a live stand-up special on Netflix Aug. 3.
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
TV // 55 minutes ago
Young history buff meets 'Time Bandits' in first trailer for Taika Waititi's remake
July 9 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Taika Watiti's remake of Terry Gilliam's comedy-adventure, "Time Bandits."
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
TV // 3 hours ago
'General Hospital,' 'Knots Landing' actor Doug Sheehan dead at 75
July 9 (UPI) -- "General Hospital" and "Knots Landing" actor Doug Sheehan has died at the age of 75.
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
TV // 16 hours ago
'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts
July 8 (UPI) -- "The Bear" is the No. 1 series and "Family Affair" is the top movie streaming in the United States.
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
TV // 21 hours ago
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
July 8 (UPI) -- "Agatha All Along," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
TV // 21 hours ago
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
July 8 (UPI) -- Hulu released a new trailer for Season 12 of "Futurama," which airs on July 29.
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix said the final trailer for "The Umbrella Academy's" final season will be out on Tuesday.
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Walton Goggins is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of "The White Lotus" on his Instagram.
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
July 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 5 will be released July 14 on HBO and Max.
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
TV // 2 days ago
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
NEW YORK, July 7 (UPI) -- Australian Navy diver and marine life conservationist Paul De Gelder says a "hectic" year led to him starring in five new Shark Week specials for Discovery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
Famous birthdays for July 9: Chris Cooper, Jack White
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
'Gladiator 2' poster teases Paul Mescal as Lucius Verus
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement