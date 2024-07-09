Halle Berry, Glenn Close, Kim Kardashian to star in Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair'

1 of 4 | Halle Berry has signed on to star in the new Hulu legal drama "All's Fair." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Halle Berry, Glenn Close and Kim Kardashian are teaming up for a new Hulu series called All's Fair from American Horror Story writer-producer Ryan Murphy. The show is set in an all-female law firm. Advertisement

Kardashian will play a top divorce attorney on the show, but no details were immediately available for the characters to be played by Extant alum Berry, and Damages and Tehran actress Close.

Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken created the series.

Kardashian previously worked with Murphy on American Horror Story: Delicate.

