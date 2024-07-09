Trending
July 9, 2024 / 12:32 PM

'The Umbrella Academy': Ben is the key in final season trailer

By Annie Martin
Elliot Page reprises Viktor Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Elliot Page reprises Viktor Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 4. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fourth and final season Tuesday.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic book series. The show follows the Hargreeves, a dsyfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.

In Season 4, Ben (Justin H. Min) and the circumstances of his death are the key "to understanding all the timelines."

The trailer also introduces the new characters Dr. Gene Thibedeau and Dr. Jean Thibedeau, played by real-life couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore return to star.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will premiere Aug. 8 on Netflix.

