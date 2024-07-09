'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' adds three to cast

1 of 5 | Kerrice Brooks will play a Starfleet cadet in "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is adding three to the cast of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The streaming service announced new cast members Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack) and George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything) in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

Starfleet Academy follows a young group of Starfleet cadets "who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism."

"Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and Federation itself," an official synopsis reads.

Brooks, Shepard and Hawkins will play cadets. The trio join previously announced stars Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti, who will play the captain and the season's villain, respectively.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy features Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Other Star Trek series on Paramount+ include Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower: Decks.