July 8, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Walton Goggins, who will be in Season 3 of "The White Lotus," shares behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Walton Goggins, who will be in Season 3 of "The White Lotus," shares behind-the-scenes photos on his Instagram. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Walton Goggins is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of The White Lotus on his Instagram.

One photo carousel begins with a black-and-white picture of Goggins slouching on a boat, holding a cigarette over the water. He wears a straw hat and sunglasses and appears to be off an island. Tree-studded hills tower behind him.

"White Lotus day off," he captioned the photo series. "This experience is many things, but paramount among them is, it's a banger of a good time! Joy joy."

Co-star Michelle Monaghan commented, "The best EVER!!!"

"From Mike White, The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week," an official HBO synopsis reads. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually revels the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself."

The second season chronicles a drama-filled week at the resort's Sicilian location, the synopsis says, and Season 3 will unfold in Thailand.

"It's all very meta on every level. We're guests checking into a hotel playing guests checking into a hotel," said Goggins. "We spend all this time together, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner. We work where we stay."

Another photo carousel shows Goggins and colleagues dining and laughing. They appear to be vacationing rather than working. He credits @LifebyWhite for the photos.

"Ain't no mountain high enough," he wrote. "Ain't no valley low enough."

In addition to Goggins and Monaghan, the newest season will include Lisa, a singer in the K-pop group Blackpink, and Natasha Rothwell, who played a White Lotus employee in Season 1.

"The scripts are a testament to (show creator Mike White's) skill and ability to tell the most smart and entertaining stories," Rothwell said. "I mean everything that he does is like a lesson to me as an actor and a performer. And as a writer myself, he takes folks on a journey. Everyone needs to buckle up, because it's going to get real."

White said that the upcoming installment will explore death.

