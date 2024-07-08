Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 8, 2024 / 6:13 PM

'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts

By Karen Butler
Season 3 of "The Bear" is the top streaming show in the United States, ReelGood announced Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Season 3 of "The Bear" is the top streaming show in the United States, ReelGood announced Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Bear is the No. 1 series and Family Affair is the top movie streaming in the United States.

ReelGood announced the rankings for the week of June 27 through July 3 on Monday.

Advertisement

The Top 10 shows are The Bear (Hulu) at No. 1, Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) at No. 2, The Boys (Prime Video) at No. 3, My Lady Jane (Prime Video) at No. 4 and The Acolyte (Disney+) at No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 are House of the Dragon (Max) at No. 6, Your Honor (Netflix) at No. 7, Dark Matter (Apple TV+) at No. 8, Supacell (Netflix) at No. 9 and Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) at No. 10.

The most popular streaming movies are Family Affair (Netflix) at No. 1, A Quiet Place (Paramount+) at No. 2, Hit Man (Netflix) at No. 3, Monkey Man (Peacock) at No. 4, The Beekeeper (Prime Video) at No. 5, Oppenheimer (Prime Video) at No. 6, X (Kanopy) at No. 7, A Quiet Place Part II (Hulu) at No. 8, Inside Out (Disney+) at No. 9 and Pearl (Prime Video) at No. 10.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
TV // 5 hours ago
'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches
July 8 (UPI) -- "Agatha All Along," a spinoff of "WandaVision" starring Kathryn Hahn, is coming to Disney+.
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
TV // 6 hours ago
Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12
July 8 (UPI) -- Hulu released a new trailer for Season 12 of "Futurama," which airs on July 29.
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix said the final trailer for "The Umbrella Academy's" final season will be out on Tuesday.
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 8 hours ago
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Walton Goggins is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of "The White Lotus" on his Instagram.
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
TV // 8 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
July 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 5 will be released July 14 on HBO and Max.
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
TV // 1 day ago
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
NEW YORK, July 7 (UPI) -- Australian Navy diver and marine life conservationist Paul De Gelder says a "hectic" year led to him starring in five new Shark Week specials for Discovery.
Alex Cross drama series to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14
TV // 1 day ago
Alex Cross drama series to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14
July 7 (UPI) -- "Cross," a new series starring Aldis Hodge, is set to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14.
Milo Manheim: Disney's 'Zombies' embraces uniqueness, pushes positivity
TV // 2 days ago
Milo Manheim: Disney's 'Zombies' embraces uniqueness, pushes positivity
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim told UPI he is proud that his "Zombies" movies and animated series send messages of tolerance, hope and friendship into the world.
Apple TV+ renews 'Dick Turpin' comedy for second season
TV // 4 days ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Dick Turpin' comedy for second season
July 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a second for its British comedy-adventure series, "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin."
No Season 3 for Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' on Prime Video
TV // 4 days ago
No Season 3 for Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' on Prime Video
July 4 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin's sci-fi western, "Outer Range," has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement