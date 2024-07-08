'The Bear,' 'Family Affair' top U.S. streaming charts

Season 3 of "The Bear" is the top streaming show in the United States, ReelGood announced Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Bear is the No. 1 series and Family Affair is the top movie streaming in the United States.

ReelGood announced the rankings for the week of June 27 through July 3 on Monday.

The Top 10 shows are The Bear (Hulu) at No. 1, Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+) at No. 2, The Boys (Prime Video) at No. 3, My Lady Jane (Prime Video) at No. 4 and The Acolyte (Disney+) at No. 5.

Rounding out the Top 10 are House of the Dragon (Max) at No. 6, Your Honor (Netflix) at No. 7, Dark Matter (Apple TV+) at No. 8, Supacell (Netflix) at No. 9 and Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+) at No. 10.

The most popular streaming movies are Family Affair (Netflix) at No. 1, A Quiet Place (Paramount+) at No. 2, Hit Man (Netflix) at No. 3, Monkey Man (Peacock) at No. 4, The Beekeeper (Prime Video) at No. 5, Oppenheimer (Prime Video) at No. 6, X (Kanopy) at No. 7, A Quiet Place Part II (Hulu) at No. 8, Inside Out (Disney+) at No. 9 and Pearl (Prime Video) at No. 10.