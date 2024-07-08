Trending
TV
July 8, 2024 / 11:57 AM

'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday

By Jessica Inman
Elliot Page stars in "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Elliot Page stars in "The Umbrella Academy." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- A month ahead of The Umbrella Academy's final season, Netflix announces one last trailer.

The teaser drops Tuesday, Netflix wrote on X.

Within a half hour, the post had been shared hundreds of times.

"Awesome! I'm counting down the days until I can binge-watch the final season of The Umbrella Academy," one commenter wrote. "And tomorrow, I'll be glued to my screen for the final trailer. Can't wait to see what chaos the Hargreeves siblings get into this time!"

The fourth installment of the show, which is based on a comic book series, details what happens when the Hargreeves lose their superpowers.

"That's not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before," a synopsis reads. "There are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence."

The last season will include six episodes, which kicks off with "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," and culminates in "End of the Beginning."

One episode will detail what happens when "the Hargreeves siblings find themselves doing the impossible: teaming up with their father," the logline reads.

"What can fans expect from Season 4? It's the best season yet," said Ritu Arya who plays Lila Pitts, in a featurette. "Amazing lovefest."

"It's the final timeline," said a previously-released trailer caption.

"The Final Countdown" plays in the background as that two-minute teaser concludes.

Commenters applauded the streaming platform for seeing the series through to the end.

"Netflix is actually finishing a series instead of cancelling it," wrote one commenter. "Woah. This is monumental."

The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin H. Min.

Netflix will air the fourth and final season on Aug. 8.

