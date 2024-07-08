Matt Groening, who created "The Simpsons," is also behind "Futurama," which Hulu revived in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Hulu released a new trailer for Season 12 of Futurama, which airs on July 29. The streaming platform revived the "sci-fi animated comedy" in 2022, releasing Season 11 in 2023, and announced 20 more episodes in November. Advertisement

The show premiered in 1999, and ran on Fox until 2003. Comedy Central then picked up the program in 2008. That run lasted through 2013.

"We came back closer than ever," says Fry in the trailer, who is voiced by Billy West.

In addition to West, Season 12 includes Phil Lamar as Hermes, John DiMaggio as Bender, Katey Sagal as one-eyed Leela, Maurice LaMarche as Kif and Lauren Tom as Amy.

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five million-year-old story behind the consciousness-alterting substance known as coffee," an official synopsis reads. "And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

Futurama was created by Matt Matt Groening.

