Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 8, 2024 / 1:18 PM

Fry, Bender and Leela return in trailer for 'Futurama' Season 12

By Jessica Inman
Matt Groening, who created "The Simpsons," is also behind "Futurama," which Hulu revived in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Matt Groening, who created "The Simpsons," is also behind "Futurama," which Hulu revived in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Hulu released a new trailer for Season 12 of Futurama, which airs on July 29.

The streaming platform revived the "sci-fi animated comedy" in 2022, releasing Season 11 in 2023, and announced 20 more episodes in November.

Advertisement

The show premiered in 1999, and ran on Fox until 2003. Comedy Central then picked up the program in 2008. That run lasted through 2013.

"We came back closer than ever," says Fry in the trailer, who is voiced by Billy West.

In addition to West, Season 12 includes Phil Lamar as Hermes, John DiMaggio as Bender, Katey Sagal as one-eyed Leela, Maurice LaMarche as Kif and Lauren Tom as Amy.

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true five million-year-old story behind the consciousness-alterting substance known as coffee," an official synopsis reads. "And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

Futurama was created by Matt Matt Groening.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Umbrella Academy': Final trailer to drop Tuesday
July 8 (UPI) -- Netflix said the final trailer for "The Umbrella Academy's" final season will be out on Tuesday.
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
TV // 2 hours ago
Walton Goggins shows behind-the-scenes look of 'White Lotus' Season 3
July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Walton Goggins is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the third season of "The White Lotus" on his Instagram.
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
TV // 2 hours ago
'House of the Dragon': Greens, Blacks regroup in S2, E5 teaser
July 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon" Season 2, Episode 5 will be released July 14 on HBO and Max.
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
TV // 1 day ago
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
NEW YORK, July 7 (UPI) -- Australian Navy diver and marine life conservationist Paul De Gelder says a "hectic" year led to him starring in five new Shark Week specials for Discovery.
Alex Cross drama series to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14
TV // 1 day ago
Alex Cross drama series to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14
July 7 (UPI) -- "Cross," a new series starring Aldis Hodge, is set to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14.
Milo Manheim: Disney's 'Zombies' embraces uniqueness, pushes positivity
TV // 2 days ago
Milo Manheim: Disney's 'Zombies' embraces uniqueness, pushes positivity
NEW YORK, July 6 (UPI) -- Milo Manheim told UPI he is proud that his "Zombies" movies and animated series send messages of tolerance, hope and friendship into the world.
Apple TV+ renews 'Dick Turpin' comedy for second season
TV // 4 days ago
Apple TV+ renews 'Dick Turpin' comedy for second season
July 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a second for its British comedy-adventure series, "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin."
No Season 3 for Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' on Prime Video
TV // 4 days ago
No Season 3 for Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' on Prime Video
July 4 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin's sci-fi western, "Outer Range," has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.
Fourth of July: Specials, marathons to watch
TV // 4 days ago
Fourth of July: Specials, marathons to watch
July 3 (UPI) -- Whether you prefer to spend July Fourth outside with friends and fireworks, or inside with your favorite shows, there is no shortage of specials to watch.
Kit Harington joins 'Industry' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 5 days ago
Kit Harington joins 'Industry' in Season 3 trailer
July 2 (UPI) -- "Industry" will feature "Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington when it returns for a third season on HBO and Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
Paul De Gelder: 'Shark Week' return to attack scene was emotional experience
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
William Moseley honors his veteran grandfathers with 'Murder Company' film
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Famous birthdays for July 8: Wolfgang Puck, Jeffrey Tambor
Famous birthdays for July 7: Robin Weigert, Bérénice Bejo
Famous birthdays for July 7: Robin Weigert, Bérénice Bejo
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Reality TV star Kris Jenner to have ovaries removed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement