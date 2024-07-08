1 of 3 | Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen on "House of the Dragon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5. Max shared a teaser for the episode Sunday following the release of Episode 4. Advertisement

The preview shows the Greens and the Blacks regroup in the wake of the battle at Rook's Rest.

Alicent (Olivia Cooke) appears to inquire about her son, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), whose fate is unknown after he and his dragon, Sunfyre, were burned and plummeted to the ground in Episode 4.

"We have given the war to the dragons," Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) tells Alicent in one scene.

Meanwhile, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her husband Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) hope to secure the Riverlands following the death of their ally and relative, Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), and her dragon, Meleys.

"There is more than one way to fight a war," Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) appears to suggest to Rhaenyra.

Episode 4 culminated with a battle at Rook's Rest, the seat of Rhaenyra's ally Lord Staunton. Rhaenys and Meleys set fire to Criston Cole's forces but were ambushed and killed by Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon, Vhagar, who also caught Aegon and Sunfyre in the crossfire.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood. The show revolves around the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession in the Targaryen family that takes place about 200 years before the HBO series Game of Thrones, also based on Martin's writings.

Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

The series was renewed for Season 3 in June.