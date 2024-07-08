Trending
July 8, 2024 / 1:35 PM

'Agatha All Along' teaser shows Kathryn Hahn recruit coven of witches

By Annie Martin
Kathryn Hahn will reprise Agatha Harkness in the "WandaVision" spinoff "Agatha All Along." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kathryn Hahn will reprise Agatha Harkness in the "WandaVision" spinoff "Agatha All Along." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 8 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Agatha All Along.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Monday featuring Kathryn Hahn.

Agatha All Along is a spinoff of WandaVision and takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hahn reprises her character Agatha Harkness, who seeks to regain her power following the events of WandaVision.

The trailer opens with Agatha playing a detective who investigates Wanda's body after Wanda appeared to die in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Agatha later teams up with another witch (Aubrey Plaza) and teen (Joe Locke) to create her own coven.

"The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road," an official synopsis reads.

Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn and Debra Jo Rupp also star.

Agatha All Along will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 18 on Disney+.

