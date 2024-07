Aldis Hodge's "Cross" is set to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Cross, a new series starring City on a Hill and Black Adam alum Aldis Hodge, is set to premiere on Prime Video Nov. 14. The show is an action-drama is based on James Patterson's best-selling novels about Washington, D.C., police detective Alex Cross. Advertisement

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with [showrunner] Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said when the project was first announced in 2022.

"We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

The beloved literary character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman in 1997's Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider.

Advertisement

Tyler Perry took over the role in 2012's Alex Cross.