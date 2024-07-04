Trending
July 4, 2024 / 9:11 AM

No Season 3 for Josh Brolin's 'Outer Range' on Prime Video

By Karen Butler
Josh Brolin's "Outer Range" has been canceled after two seasons on Prime Video. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 4 (UPI) -- Josh Brolin's sci-fi western, Outer Range, has been canceled after two seasons on Amazon Prime Video.

Variety and EW.com reported the news Friday.

"As much of a faux pas as I feel that it is for Amazon Prime to cancel our beloved show Outer Range, it will never minimize or detract from how great this idea, this diamond cast, and the hardest working crew I've ever encountered have been," Brolin, who played Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott on the show, wrote on Instagram.

"As for creative integrity: 2-0. We win. Thank you Charles Murray, especially for being willing to build upon the wave machine that was so faultily granted you. Kudos. And thank you most of all to the uber-loyal fans. Along with No Country For Old Men and Sicario, Outer Range is a title among kings I am approached with most. We appreciate you right back. See you ... lsewhere."

Season 2 wrapped in May and dealt with the fallout from Royal's revelation to his wife, Cecelia (Lili Taylor), that he traveled as a boy from the 1880s through the portal on their property.

They're about to lose that property because their accused-murderer son, Perry (Tom Pelphrey), vanishes into the portal, and the bail they raised by mortgaging their ranch is forfeited.

Imogen Poots, Lewis Pullman and Will Patton co-starred.

