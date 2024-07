Noel Fielding's "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" is returning for a second season. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

July 4 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has ordered a second for its British comedy-adventure series, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. The show is loosely based on the real-life exploits of the titular highwayman, played by comedian Noel Fielding. Advertisement

"In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair," a synopsis said.

"Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity."

Season 1 co-starred Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Dolly Wells and Hugh Bonneville.

No premiere date for Season 2 has been announced yet.

Turpin's story previously unfolded on British screens in the 1979-82 drama, Dick Turpin, and pop star Adam Ant's 1980 music video, "Stand and Deliver."