Fourth of July: Specials, marathons to watch

July 3 (UPI) -- Whether you prefer to spend your July Fourth outside with friends and fireworks, or inside with your favorite shows, there is no shortage of entertainment options. This year's television marathons include classics in every genre -- from science fiction to western drama. And of course, you have your pick of special Independence Day programs, too. Below, are some of the highlights for the upcoming holiday. Advertisement

'A Capitol Fourth' -- PBS

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts America's 248th birthday celebration, A Capitol Fourth, live on PBS. The July Fourth party will begin with a performance by Ribeiro and Britt Stewart of Dancing with the Stars. Then, the athletes attending the Paris Olympics will receive special acknowledgment from Olympian Shawn Johnson East. Smokey Robinson will perform a tribute to Motown's 65th anniversary and Chloe Flower will honor the 100th anniversary of "Rhapsody in Blue."

The program, which has been a holiday staple for 44 years, culminates in fireworks above National Mall. The celebration also includes appearances by The Greatest Showman's Loren Allred, Sister Sledge, The Color Purple's Fantasia, Darren Criss and Sheila E. It begins at 8 p.m. EDT on PBS and YouTube.

'Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' -- NBC

Competing for the spotlight is Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, which also airs at 8 p.m. EDT. The 48th annual show boasts appearances by Lainey Wilson and Luis Fonsi, known for their hits "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Despacito," respectively. Shaboozey, Bell Biv DeVoe, Tanner Adell and The War and Treaty will also perform. The program's 60,000 fireworks will explode over the Hudson River for the first time in over a decade.

"It's so great to be back on the Hudson, where it's a wider river. We get to use bigger fireworks, bigger toys," said Gary Souza, who is designing the show. "Have a little more fun. More bang out there."

The good news is that viewers who wish to tune into A Capitol Fourth can watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks encore, which runs at 10 p.m. EDT.

'Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest' -- ESPN

ESPN will broadcast Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn's Coney Island, which begins with the women's competition at 10:45 a.m. EDT, and the men's at noon. Miki Sudo, 38, is the women's reigning champion who, in 2020, consumed 48.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut, who in 2021, ate a record 76 hot dogs, is notably absent from this year's event. Apparently, this decision stems from Chestnut's choice to represent a plant-based hot dog brand.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions," said Major Leave Eating officials. "However it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship."

Viewers can find the women's contents on ESPN2 and the men's contest on ESPN3.

'Twilight Zone' -- SYFY

And for those who prefer spooky storylines over pomp and circumstance, SYFY is showing its annual Twilight Zone marathon, which begins at 6 a.m. EDT and concludes at 5:30 a.m. EDT the following day. The 24-hour event kicks off with "And When the Sky was Opened," which chronicles the disappearance of three people following a desert plane crash.

The last episode to air is "Black Leather Jackets" which "blends an extra-terrestrial invasion with mid-20th century biker culture," according to SYFY.

"The worst fear of all is the fear of the unknown working on you, which you cannot share with others. To me, that's the most nightmarish of the stimuli," said Rod Sterling, who created the series.

'The Office' -- Comedy Central

Beginning at 9 a.m. EDT, Comedy Central will air a marathon of The Office, a mockumentary which ran for nine seasons on NBC. The show chronicled the lives of Dunder Mifflin paper company employees played by Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinksi and Jenna Fischer. The marathon runs until midnight.

The Office, which was adapted from a BBC series, has since inspired a spin-off about a dying newspaper with a crew of volunteer reporters. That show, which stars Harry Potter's Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore of The White Lotus, begins production this month.

'Yellowstone' -- Paramount

Starting at 11 a.m. EDT, Paramount will run a Yellowstone marathon. The series follows John Dutton, who is played by Kevin Costner, as he tries to protect his ranch, which happens to be the largest in the country. The drama, which first aired in 2018, ran for five seasons and was largely filmed in Montana.

"Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders," a show summary said.

